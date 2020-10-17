Umar Gul gets guard of honour, delivers emotional speech upon retirement

Umar Gul delivers a tear-jerker of a speech after the final cricket match of his pro career.

Umar Gul, arguably Pakistan's greatest T20 bowler of all-time, retired from all forms of cricket on Friday night after his team Balochistan got eliminated from the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi.

Gul, who holds the distinction of being the highest wicket taker of not just one but two T20 World Cups, retired with 427 international wickets to his name. He played 47 Tests, 130 ODIS and 60 T20s for Pakistan in a career that could have seen more impressive stats in the longer formats, had he not been hit by injuries earlier in his career.



A teary-eyed Gul thanked his teammates and the Southern Punjab side for giving him “respect” in his last game. He also thanked the PCB for “feeding him like a mother” throughout his career.

Taking to Twitter after his last game, the right-arm pace said the decision has come with a "very heavy heart and after a lot of thinking".

The PCB also paid a tribute to the now-retired pacer, which showed him receiving a guard of honour as well as delivering a speech following his final game.





