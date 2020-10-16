Balochistan vs Southern Punjab: Last semi-finals spot up for grabs

The last match of the National T20 Cup's round-robin stage between Balochistan and Southern Punjab is currently underway at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The match practically serves as a quarter-final tie as Balochistan have eight points - just as many as Central Punjab who currently hold the fourth spot - and another two will see them qualify for semis.

Southern Punjab have six points and sit dead last on the points table with the worst run-rate of all the sides. Their chances of qualification are slim but mathematically possible. They will need a super dominant win tonight to put themselves in contention.

Balochistan, led by Haris Sohail, have won the toss and opted to put runs on board.

