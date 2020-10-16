PCB warns bubble violators will be expelled from National T20 Cup

A group of players and officials recently violated the Covid-19 protocols during National T20 Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a stern-worded warning to the players of the National T20 Cup following a Geo Super report that detailed how a select few had violated the Covid-19 protocols by venturing out of the bio-secure bubble.



In a press release, the PCB formally acknowledged that "nine players and three officials had spent time in out-of-the-bubble area within the vicinity of their team hotel."

The PCB confirmed that immediate tests were conducted of the players - some of them seniors - at their own expenses and all tested negative but made it clear that any future such episodes will see transgressors "sent packing from the tournament".

"The PCB is disturbed and disappointed that some senior players and officials have breached the bio-secure bubble during the National T20 Cup," said PCB Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan.

"They have put at risk the integrity of the tournament and, health and safety of their colleagues.



"This is completely unacceptable and following meetings with the concerned players and their team officials, it has been agreed there will be zero-tolerance for future breaches and those violating the protocols will be expelled from the ongoing and future tournaments."



