Manel no more: Newly inducted female commentators share experience thus far

Sana Mir and Zainab Abbas in action.

While the ongoing National T20 Cup's production quality has left many disappointed, the traditionally male-dominant Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to add more women voices to its commentary box and media team has earned it plaudits.

The commentary panel can no more be mocked as a manel as former women's cricketers such as Marina Iqbal and Sana Mir have graced it with their presence alongside established male shot-callers such as Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja and Bazid Khan.

Meanwhile, A-list presenters such as Zainab Abbas and Sawera Pasha have also been adding to the gender parity of the tournament's media side.

