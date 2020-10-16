IPL 2020: Social media left in stitches after Virat Kohli busts dance moves

Virat Kohli busts some moves. Photo: Screengrab from video

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has taken social media by storm by busting into a strange dance move to a song while training in Sharjah before Thursday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab match.

The moves were weird and out of place on a cricket field so as expected, the social media had a field day.



The match before which Kohli showed his strange dance moves was a historic one for him. He was playing his 200th T20 cricket games for a single team. Kohli has played 184 matches in the IPL while the rest he has played for RCB in the Champions League.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Kohli said: "RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn’t have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they’ve kept me and I have stayed on."

