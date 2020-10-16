Northern vs KP: Chance for Shaheen Afridi and co to take revenge

Haider Ali was the star of the show when Northern and KP last met.

Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the top two teams of the National T20 Cup, will be up against each other today at 3pm in Rawalpindi in what will be their final fixture of the round-robin stage.

With their next assignment to be the semi-finals, the duo, both of whom have done plenty of experimentation of late due to early qualification, should revert back to their trusted combinations and line-ups.

When these two met earlier in the opening fixture of the tournament, Northern had demolished KP by 79 runs in a match that saw the likes of Zeeshan Malik and Haider Ali dazzle.

Prediction:

While Northern were the team to beat for much of the tournament until they took their foot off the pedal, KP have come alive since being thrashed in their opening game.

Their much talked about pace battery coupled with the experienced options in batting give them an excellent chance to revenge that defeat.

KP take this one.

Stream

A live stream will be made available in this space when it becomes available.





