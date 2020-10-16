National T20 Cup semi-finals to go pink for breast cancer awareness

The stumps of the National T20 Cup will be painted pink in light of breast cancer awareness. Photo: Twitter

In light of breast cancer awareness month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will make its contribution to the cause by adopting the colour pink during the semi-finals of the National T20 Cup on Saturday.

According to a PCB press release, players from the four semi-finalists as well as the PCB staff and broadcasters will wear pink ribbons on their shirts to raise awareness.

In addition to this, the match officials will wear pink polos, the stumps will be painted pink and all PCB’s digital assets will turn pink to align with the global breast cancer awareness cause.

"It is appropriate that we avail this opportunity and once again use the reach through our platforms to play our small part in creating greater awareness about breast cancer," PCB CEO Wasim Khan said.

“Survival rates from Breast cancer very much improve if diagnosed and attended to at an early stage. Medical science has made great strides in this area and encouraging regular check-ups and examinations will save precious lives."

