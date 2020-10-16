National T20 Cup: Players, officials breach bio-secure bubble

Players and officials have breached the bio-secure bubble protocols. Photo: PCB

Around a dozen cricketers and officials from different teams participating in the National T20 have breached the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) 'bio-secure' bubble protocol in Rawalpindi, a PCB official confirmed to Geo Super .

"I can confirm to you that there were some players who breached the bio-secure protocol," the PCB official said.

"The PCB is investigating the matter and will issue a formal statement on Friday.



"This shouldn’t have happened and we are looking at all aspects of the breach."

A official further said that the players involved in breaching the bubble include national cricketers.

While the PCB spokesperson did not elaborate the level of breach, another source said that cricketers went to certain areas of the hotel that were not included in the bio-secure bubble.

As soon as the breach became apparent, the PCB immediately arranged Covid-19 tests for the players. However, they were allowed to play the National T20 Cup matches on Thursday.



