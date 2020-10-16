Home series against England in the works, says Wasim Khan

The ECB will be in contact with the PCB regarding the home T20I series. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited England for a three-match T20I series, early in January, officials of the PCB and England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed to Geo Super on Thursday.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that he sent a letter to their English counterpart earlier this week.

“We have taken another step towards bringing cricket back to Pakistan and have formally invited England for a series of three T20Is. I am in contact with England for the last few days and they’re considering our invitation,” he said.

“It will be a very important series for us to improve our image as a host and we’ll do our best to make it happen,” he said.

However, Wasim insisted that this was not reciprocal to Pakistan's visit in the summer amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the ECB said that it is committed to doing what it can to help international cricket return to Pakistan, adding that it will be in contact with the PCB before making a decision.

"As such, there are a number of factors that need to be taken into consideration, including the proposed protocols in relation to the Covid-19 bio-secure bubbles, the proposed levels of security around the team, as well as the feasibility of undertaking this tour against the backdrop of an already busy schedule of international cricket for the England men’s team," the ECB said in a statement



"We will be liaising with the PCB, and as well as other partners over the coming weeks to work through these considerations, before a final decision will be taken in due course."

According to sources, the series is likely to be played between January 13 to 20.

Meanwhile, Khan also confirmed that a security inspection team of Cricket South Africa (CSA) will visit Pakistan in November to examine the arrangements being put in place for next year’s scheduled tour.



The CEO also added that the Covid-19 crisis in CSA will not trouble the team’s tour to Pakistan and series will go ahead as per schedule.

Home series against England in the works, says Wasim Khan