Naseem Shah's kid brother Hunain shares elder sibling's 'need for speed'

Hunain Shah (L) and Naseem Shah (R).

As a teenager himself, Naseem Shah himself is just a baby in cricketing terms but despite that, he serves as the mentor of his younger brother Hunain Shah, who is following in his sibling's footsteps and bowls fast and mean.

Hunain is currently playing the National Under-19 One Day Championship where he represents Central Punjab.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Hunain has explained how his brother, himself just 17, serves as an inspiration and shares tricks of the trade with him.

The package also features a message from Naseem himself, who tells how the brother-brother duo used to play cricket 'single-wicket' cricket at home, at which time there wasn't much of a difference between how they bowled.

Hunain, meanwhile, has admitted that he started playing organised cricket only after his brother got his big break in professional cricket.

