Kamran Akmal becomes first to claim 100 stumpings in T20 cricket

Veteran cricketer Kamran Akmal. Photo: File

Veteran cricketer Kamran Akmal has become the first wicketkeeper in T20 cricket to record 100 stumpings.

"The first wicketkeeper to record 100 stumpings in T20 cricket, congratulations Kamran Akmal on a wonderful achievement," tweeted the PCB after the former Pakistan Team's wicketkeeper achieved the feat.

Akmal has achieved the milestone after stumping Shan Masood on Tuesday in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi. The wicket-taking delivery was was bowled by left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar.

Akmal is currently playing for Central Punjab in the National T20 cup. Apart from representing Pakistan internationally, he has also played for the Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi.

The Lahore-born is followed by India’s MS Dhoni who has 84 stumpings to his name whereas former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is at the third spot with 60.

