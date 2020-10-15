Azhar Ali could be axed as Test captain before New Zealand tour: report

Azhar Ali's Test captaincy has been under scrutiny of late.

Test captain Azhar Ali could lose his leadership position soon as the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) top brass is unhappy with him, according to Daily Jang.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq recently resigned from the chief selector's job, which has weakened his standing in the setup, and in turn, his loyalist Azhar's job could also be under threat, as per the said report.

The same report says that a member of the PCB's Cricket Committee, whose own future has been under threat, is not in favour of Azhar remaining the captain and the axe could fall even before the New Zealand tour.

Azhar's role and even his place in the Test side had come under scrutiny during the tour of England but he had largely been able to redeem himself with his knock of 141 in the final Test.

However, his and Misbah's meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan over the new domestic cricket structure had left the PCB red-faced and could have hurt his standing with the Board's top officials.

