Imran Tahir. Photo: Twiter

Chennai Super Kings’ leg-spinner Imran Tahir on Wednesday took to Twitter to explain why he habitually carries drinks for his teammates, which caused an uproar on social media.



Tahir has yet to be seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 despite being the leading wicket taker in last year's edition.

The 41-year-old explained that his priority was to help his team at any capacity adding that many other players did the same when he was playing.

He further said that his lack of inclusion did not bother him either.





IPL 2020: Imran Tahir explains why he carries drinks for his teammates