Balochistan vs Northern: Haris Sohail and co eye last semi-finals spot

Thursday Oct 15, 2020
Balochistan could grab the last semi-finals spot of the National T20 Cup when they take on defending champions Northern today (3pm) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The Haris Sohail-led side have eight point - just as many as fourth-placed Central Punjab but are fifth due to inferior run rate. They have two matches in hand though while Central Punjab have exhausted all their fixtures.
They need a single point from the last two games to join Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh in the final four.
The first of those two shots at the semi-final spot come today against a Northern side that has long qualified and are now merely fishing for new combinations and giving chances to untried squad members.
Considering that Northern will have another game to re-tune those regulars who have been rested lately, they are once again likely to field a weakened side today - much to Balochistan's delight.
Imam-ul-Haq is the second-highest scorer of the tournament with 292 runs to his name. He suffered a rare failure in the last match. That could have whet his appetite for fireworks here.
Balochistan take this.
