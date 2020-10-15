Balochistan vs Northern: Haris Sohail and co eye last semi-finals spot

Balochistan could grab the last semi-finals spot of the National T20 Cup when they take on defending champions Northern today (3pm) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Haris Sohail-led side have eight point - just as many as fourth-placed Central Punjab but are fifth due to inferior run rate. They have two matches in hand though while Central Punjab have exhausted all their fixtures.

They need a single point from the last two games to join Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh in the final four.

The first of those two shots at the semi-final spot come today against a Northern side that has long qualified and are now merely fishing for new combinations and giving chances to untried squad members.

Prediction

Considering that Northern will have another game to re-tune those regulars who have been rested lately, they are once again likely to field a weakened side today - much to Balochistan's delight.

Imam-ul-Haq is the second-highest scorer of the tournament with 292 runs to his name. He suffered a rare failure in the last match. That could have whet his appetite for fireworks here.

Balochistan take this.

Where to watch

A live stream of this match will be shared here once the match starts.





