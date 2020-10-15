Babar Azam us currently Pakistan's limited-overs captain.

Star batsman Babar Azam is set to have the tenure of his captaincy extended by another year till the 2021 World Cup in India, according to a report in Daily Express.

Azam succeeded Sarfaraz Ahmed as the national T20I captain last year and was also handed the ODI reins in May this year, although he has so far not led the 50-over unit. His first ODI assignment as captain will be the upcoming Zimbabwe series.

When he was handed the T20I captaincy last year, it was for a tenure of one year until the World Cup in Australia - which ended up not taking place due to the pandemic.

Aa a result, his term has reportedly been extended for another year, and he will now lead Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in India in October 2021.

A formal announcement in this regard will be made in days to come, as per the Urdu daily.

Babar Azam set for captaincy extension, to lead Pakistan in 2021 World Cup