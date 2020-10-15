National T20 Cup player approached by suspect bookie, PCB confirms

An unnamed player was approached by corrupt elements during the ongoing National T20 Cup. Photo: PCB

A player currently taking part in the National T20 Cup was approached by a suspected bookmaker and immediately reported the incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disclosed on Thursday.

The matter was verified by the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit and following the unearthing of “some sensitive information”, the matter was referred to the Federal Investigating Agency for further investigation, the Board said in a press release.

“I have spoken with the player to compliment and thank him for following the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and reporting the approach to the anti-corruption officer,” PCB Director – Anti-Corruption and Security, Lt Col (Retd) Asif Mahmood said.

“This is a testament of our regular anti-corruption education sessions as well as the player’s clear understanding of the Code and his obligations under such a situation. This also reflects the trust and confidence the players have in the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit, which is very satisfying and encouraging for us.”

While the PCB has long had its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for approaches by corrupt elements, the players have at times not reported the incidents swiftly, which in itself is a violation of the PCB policy and has manifested in bans for players such as Mohammad Irfan and most recently, Umar Akmal.

