Mohammad Akram in 3-horse race for chief selector gig, Wasim Khan confirms

Mohammad Akram is in contention for the soon-to-be vacant position of the national chief selector. Photo: Peshawar Zalmi/Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has confirmed that Peshawar Zalmi director (cricket) and former Test cricketer Mohammad Akram is in a three-horse race for the soon-to-be vacant position of the national chief selector.

The position is up for grabs after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, in a surprising turn of events, announced on Wednesday that he would relinquish the role on November 30 after naming his final two squads - for Zimbabwe home series and New Zealand tour - as chief selector.

“Yes, Mohammad Akram is one of the candidates as there are two other aspirants for the job,” Wasim said in an interview at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.



It remains unclear whether Akram will have to leave his position with Peshawar Zalmi.

READ: Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq predict Pakistan cricket's next chief selector

The PCB CEO did not disclose the identity of the other two candidates but did say that neither of the trio are a part of the PCB's existing setup.

To a question regarding Misbah’s resignation, Wasim said: “The PCB wholeheartedly respects Misbah’s decision. When he took charge as the national team’s head coach, we also required him to take on the chief selector’s role due to circumstances at that point of time.

“Pakistan have three global events, including two Asia Cups and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, as well as 10 Future Tour Programme commitments over the next 24 years. As the head coach of the national side, he has reassessed his priorities and believes he has a better chance of producing the desired results by focusing solely on the coaching side. We are very happy to support his thinking on this.

“Over the last two weeks, Misbah has worked closely with the other selectors to finalise the squads for both the upcoming series with Zimbabwe and the New Zealand tour, which will follow in November. We are grateful that this process is near completion, allowing time for the new chief selector to be in post to begin work from December 1.

“With a new chief selector, we will revisit the selection criteria to ensure that there is complete alignment between the selection committee, the high-performance centre and the national men’s cricket team. With so much red and white-ball cricket ahead, we will need to select squads that have a strong balance between youth and experience,” he concluded.

READ: Misbah working day and night to justify dual role

Mohammad Akram in 3-horse race for chief selector gig, Wasim Khan confirms