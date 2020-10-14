Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq predict Pakistan cricket's next chief selector

Shoaib Akhtar (L) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (R)

Former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Inzamam-ul-Haq have taken their guesses as to who will cop the role of chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq announced to part ways with the post.

Pace legend Akhtar took to Twitter and said that Peshawar Zalmi team director Mohammad Akram is likely to take the seat.

Akram has appeared in 125 first-class matches and has played county cricket for various English teams.

As for former skipper Inzamam, he believes that the next chief selector will most likely be someone from England, noting that majority of the current management belongs from the country.

“Considering the appointments in the board in the past year, 60 to 70 per cent are those who have either lived in England or worked there in some capacity. I am giving you a hint that the new chief selector would be someone who would have worked for a considerable amount of time in England,” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.

“The board’s Chief Executive [Wasim Khan] trusts people who have spent some time in England. If you look at the new management consisting of ten people, six belong to England."

