Misbah-ul-Haq steps down as Pakistan's chief selector

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Wednesday announced to quit the post of the chief selector as he wants to "focus on coaching".

The announcement from the former skipper came after a review of his one-year performance and in light of the newly announced code of ethics, according to Geo News.

Misbah addressed a press conference at the Pakistan Cricket Board headquarters in Lahore where he made the announcement

The PCB had appointed him as head coach and chief selector in September 2019 despite reservations from several top players and experts.

Commenting on the development, cricket expert Alia Rasheed said this is the right thing to do as it was a challenging task and Misbah took the correct decision.

According to a PCB press release, the new chief selector will begin his tenure from December 1 and until then, Misbah will continue to carry out selection responsibilities.

He will announce the squads for the home series against Zimbabwe on October 19 and then for the away series against New Zealand.

‘Positive U-Turn’

Former cricketer and analyst Sikandar Bakht termed it as a positive U-Turn and said Prime Minister Imran Khan must be very happy over it.

“It is said that wise people take u-turns and I think, albeit late, he (Misbah) took the right step. We have been saying this for the last one year.”

He also slammed the PCB officials who had given Misbah dual responsibilities.

