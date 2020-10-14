Pak vs Zim: Naseem Shah's participation doubtful for ODI series

Young pace sensation Naseem Shah. Photo: File

Young pace sensation Naseem Shah's participation in the One-Day home series against Zimbabwe is doubtful as the speedster will be requiring rehabilitation and match practice before he can resume playing, bowling coach Waqar Younis told The News.



Younis said that an MRI conducted on the 17-year-old revealed that he would be needing treatment.

"Though there is nothing serious but Naseem would be needing treatment and rehabilitation so he is doubtful for Zimbabwe series. It would be unfair to risk him in the series," Younis said.

When asked about fast bowler Hasan Ali, who also is nursing his stress injury, the bowling coach said the pacer was having a speedy recovery and will be seen in action during the forthcoming first-class season.

“He would be playing first-class cricket this season. I think he may be seen in action in early stages of the first-class cricket," he said.

