Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe okays arrangements in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

The Zimbabwe delegation assesses the arrangements. Photo: The News

Zimbabwe's five-man security delegation on Tuesday said that it is satisfied with the arrangements made in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the quarantine period of the visiting squad for the limited-overs series, The News reported.



Accompanied by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), security and vigilance department officials, the delegation visited the Army Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pearl Continental Hotel and Pindi Stadium to check the arrangements.

The five-member delegation not only termed the arrangements satisfactory but described them as top of the line for the visitors.

The visiting team will practice at the Army Stadium during their quarantine period before moving to a hotel in Islamabad and shifting their practice session to Pindi Stadium from October 26 onward.

“The delegation’s members expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements being made for team’s stay, quarantine period activities, and cricket practice at the Army Stadium. We have made sure their stay during quarantine period would be free of pressure,” a PCB’s security official said.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi between October 30 and November 3 and as many T20Is in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium between November 7 and 10.

