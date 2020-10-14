In process of creating workload-sharing policy for pacemen: Waqar Younis

Bowling coach Waqar Younis. Photo: File

Bowling coach Waqar Younis on Tuesday said that a workload-sharing policy is in the works in order to keep their pacemen fit for international commitments, The News reported.



Younis stressed that too much burden has taken its toll on some front line bowlers and that it was crucial that their burden be eased.

"There is a need for adjustments where we can save our bowlers from extra pressure,” he said.

“Playing regular white-ball cricket and being a regular member of the Test side is putting too much pressure on a bowler."

The former cricketer added that adjustments are in place so that it's pacers, like Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, do not run the risk of overworking themselves.

“It’s asking a bit too much from bowlers like Afridi, who plays all formats, and Naseem , who was recently seen playing in two formats regularly. There are also others who are knocking at the doors of international cricket in all formats," he said.

“Therefore, we need to use our resources in a way in which we can protect our best bowlers for important events. So, we are in a process of making adjustments where required."

He sided with England's policy who only let their lead pacemen James Anderson and Stuart Broad partake in Test cricket adding that other cricket boards will eventually have to follow a similar tactic.

"Other cricket boards will have to adopt the same policy, because you cannot afford your top bowlers playing all formats and risking injuries in the process," he said.

Younis praised upcoming bowlers saying that pacemen Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and a host of others have the potential to share the workload for Pakistan.

“They are all good options and will be utilized in the coming days.”

To a question on the new talent on display in the ongoing National T20 Cup, Waqar said “There are a few such as Ahmad Bashir and Khurram Shahzad who require grooming and coaching.

“Look, to become a quality fast bowler one needs years of hard work. It is not something that comes overnight. The High Performance Centre is already working on a back-up squad. Whenever my expertise is required, I am available. We had many plans but due to Covid-19, many of them could not materialise.”





