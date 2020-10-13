The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has tweaked the match timings of the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe due to the threat of day-time fog and night-time dew.

Punjab in general, and Lahore in particular, has developed a serious fog problem over the years due to the deteriorating Air Quality Index in the region. Dew factor also becomes a problem in night matches.

READ: Threat of smog looms over Zimbabwe series

In order to pre-empt the issue becoming any kind of a threat to the Zimbabwe series, the PCB has decided to start both the ODI and T20I series earlier in the day.

As per the schedule, which has now been revised twice, the ODI matches in Rawalpindi will start at 12o’clock noon, whereas the T20I matches in Lahore will kick off at 3:30pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ODI matches in Pindi are to be played on October 30, November 1 and 2. Meanwhile, the T20I matches will be held on November 7, 8 and 10.

READ: Zimbabwe name 20-man squad for Pakistan tour

PCB tweaks timings for Zimbabwe series due to smog, dew threat