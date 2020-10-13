PM Imran Khan proposes idea of Australia touring Pakistan to PM Morrison

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday, floated the idea of the Australian national team visiting Pakistan "once the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves".

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 - the same tour that saw Mark Taylor score his famous 334 in Peshawar. They have since honoured their away commitments with the Pakistan Cricket Board in the UAE but have not visited the Pakistan in more than two decades.

However, PM Imran, over a phone call with the Australian premier covering, discussed wide-ranging topics, including that of their cricket team's visit.

"During a telephone conversation with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has discussed the possibility of an Australian tour of Pakistan once the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves," reported Pak Passion Editor Saj Sadiq.

It is pertinent to mention here that while Australia have not visited Pakistan since 98, Australian cricketers are a regular fixture of the Pakistan Super League. Shane Watson and Ben Dunk are prime examples in this regard.

It is also pertinent to mention here that while most of the cricketing countries had discontinued touring Pakistan in 2009 when the Sri Lankan team was attacked by terrorists in Lahore, Australia's refusal to do the same had begun a year ago in 2008. They had cited violence and political tensions in the aftermath of the 2008 elections as the reason.

