Zimbabwe delegation gives thumbs up to Lahore arrangements; Pindi next

Zimbabwe Cricket's (ZC) five-member delegation on Monday visited the Safe City Authority, in Lahore, where they were briefed about arrangements made for the upcoming limited-overs series, The News reported.



They also received a briefing about the security personnel that the district government plans to depute during the Zimbabwe team’s stay in the city. The visiting team will be housed under army’s security which will be supported by police and other security officials.

In Rawalpindi, the visiting team will be given a security blanket during their practice sessions at Pindi Club’s army ground.

The delegation saw security measures through CCTV cameras at the civil secretariat and met officers of the Punjab Home Department. Zimbabwe’s security team termed the arrangements in Pakistan as satisfactory.

Earlier, the delegation visited the venues and expressed satisfaction over bio-secure arrangements at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The delegation will travel to Islamabad on Tuesday and inspect security and bio-secure arrangements at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi between October 30 and November 3.

Meanwhile, the side will play three T20I matches in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium between November 7 and 10.

