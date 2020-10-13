Salim Malik's verdict to be announced by independent adjudicator in 15 days

Former captain Salim Malik. Photo: AFP

Independent adjudicator Justice (Retd) Fazl-e-Miran Chauhan has reserved the verdict of former skipper Salim Malik’s appeal against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and will announce it within 15 days, The News reported on Tuesday.



Malik had appealed against the rejection of his response to transcripts, provided by the International Cricket Council (ICC), of suspicious meetings that took place in London in 2000.

In reply, the PCB appointed an independent adjudicator to hear the appeal. After hearing both the parties, Chauhan reserved his verdict.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the panel Malik said, "ICC has clearly stated in the letter that the tape regarding the meeting was not reliable. This is what I had been saying."

"After seeing ICC’s letter, I am confident that justice will be done and I will be able to resume cricket-related activities."

It must be noted that the PCB had earlier said that Malik would not be welcomed in Pakistan cricket until he responds to a notice that was served to him regarding of the unexplained meetings.



The 57-year-old was given a life ban by the PCB following Justice Qayyum’s report, in 2000, for his involvement in corrupt elements. The ban was subsequently lifted in 2008 by a civil court in Lahore.

