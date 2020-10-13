Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Rizwan in action.

Mohammad Rizwan and his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could seal their semi-finals berth today when they meet Sindh in the 23rd match of the National T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

They currently have 10 points and another two will put their tally of 12 beyond the reach of the fifth-placed team, which happens to be Sindh.

But it doesn’t mean that a defeat today will end Sindh’s campaign. They will still be able to target the remaining two spots. Of course, a defeat for Sindh is not a foregone conclusion.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side has shown resurgence lately, winning two on the bounce and giving themselves a late hope for qualification. Over the course of these two matches, they’ve seen their under-pressure skipper’s batting show some signs of life and also seen the emergence of Danish Aziz and Hassan as late-order options.

When they last met

When these two played each other earlier in the tournament, Sindh’s Sharjeel Khan hit a 56-ball 90 and appeared to give his side a decent enough score (183-7) to defend. Unfortunately for them, KP’s international batters – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Iftikhar Ahmed – all clicked in that game, tracking down the target with eight wickets and an over to spare. The man of the match, however, was neither of these batsmen; it was Shaheen Afridi, who had taken his second five-for of the tournament around Sharjeel’s shellacking.

Prediction

KP just have too many quality options in all the departments. It’s unwise to bet against them even if Sindh are showing some life. KP wins this one.

Live stream

The match will begin at 3pm today. A live stream will appear below when it becomes available.





KP vs Sindh: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed set for another face off