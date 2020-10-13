PFF faces another crisis as top 2 officials develop 'serious differences'

Hamza Khan (L) and Manizeh Zainli (R).

Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) normalisation committee is facing an organisational crisis as its Chairman Hamza Khan and Secretary General Manizeh Zainli have developed "serious differences" with each other.

Sources privy to the matter confirmed that Hamza demanded a resignation from Zainli but she refused.

Sources also revealed that Zainli had obtained a stay order from a civil court in Lahore against any possible termination of her service by the PFF.



While both were not available for an official comment on the matter, a statement issued by the PFF indicated that all was not well in the regulatory body, however, it still held Zainli as its general secretary.

“The Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee has taken note of the information being circulated regarding the status of its general secretary Ms. Manizeh Zainli. Since the matter is currently sub judice, the PFF normalization committee will not be commenting on it at this point in time,” the PFF statement said.

Despite multiple requests, the PFF spokesman did not elaborate on the actual matter which is referred as sub judice in the statement.

