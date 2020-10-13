Babar Azam becomes T20 cricket's highest runs-getter of 2020

Babar Azam in action for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup. Photo: PCB

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam on Monday achieved a milestone as he surpassed England batsman Alex Hales' record as the leading T20 runs scorer of 2020.

Azam, played an unbeaten innings of 64* to help his side, Central Punjab, hand Balochistan a nine-wicket defeat in the National T20 Cup match in Rawalpindi.

This was also Azam's third consecutive half-century in the tournament.

The innings took his T20 runs tally, for this year, to 942 – the most by any cricketer in the calendar year.

He surpassed Hales who has, so far, scored 895 runs.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old Azam has stroked 108 shots for a four this year making him the only player to have hit a four over 100 times. In addition he has made scores over 50, which includes a century, nine times making him the only player, this year, to achieve the feat in the T20 format.

This is the second consecutive year where the limited-overs skipper is on the top of the run-scorers’ chart. Last year, he finished with 1607 T20 runs.

It is pertinent to mention that the leading wicket-taker, in the same format, this year is fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as he has 39 wickets to his name.



