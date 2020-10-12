Babar Azam's CP face Balochistan in must-win National T20 match

Babar Azam joined Central Punjab two matches ago and since then the National T20 Cup laggards’ batting unit has looked unit. Back-to-back 86-run knocks by their captain and star batsman means that the CP can no more be taken lightly, even when they face second-placed Balochistan tonight at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Azam’s Punjab have won just twice in seven matches, whereas the Haris Sohail-led Balochistan have four entries in the win column. It is why one sits second to bottom and the other second to the top – although the other match in progress could affect this order before this match even begins.

But both sides have one thing in common. Both lost their last match to the resurgent Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh.

A victory for CP tonight will help them keep elimination at bay whereas the same for Balochistan would significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The match will begin at 7:30pm tonight. A live stream will appear in this thread as soon as it is available.

