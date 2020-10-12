In-demand Haider Ali being courted by Big Bash, English county sides

Haiden Ali shot to fame following his debut fifty against England last month.

Multiple teams from Australia's Big Bash League and English county championship have shown interest in signing Pakistan’s young batting star Haider Alii for their upcoming seasons, Geo Super has learnt.

Haider, 20, is viewed as the brightest young batting star in Pakistan, especially since he became the first Pakistani to score a half century on T20I debut last month.

His stock has gone up significantly - something signified by his management being approached by at least two Big Bash and two county teams.

Sources privy to matter have confirmed to Geo Super that Haider turned down the possibility of joining Big Bash teams due to national duty with Pakistan for the New Zealand tour in November and December.

The Australian teams wanted him to join by November 19 and, according to sources, it was not possible for Haider to accept the offer as he is likely to be on national duty.

However, he is still in contact with county teams and likely to have his first stint in England next summer.

Elsewhere, Faheem Ashraf has also received an offer from a BBL team. He is now waiting to hear from the Pakistan Cricket Board if he is needed for the New Zealand tour before giving a final reply to Australian side.



