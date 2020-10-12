Rs2m up for grabs as National U19 tournament set to kick off Tuesday

The PCB announces a prize pool of more than Rs2 million for the upcoming National U19 One-Day Tournament. Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a prize pool of more than Rs2 million for the National U19 One-Day Tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.



According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the winning team will be awarded Rs1 million while the runners-up will bag Rs500,000.

Every man-of-the-match will receive Rs 10,000, while the best performers of the tournament – best player, best batsman, best bowler and best wicketkeeper – will receive Rs50,000 each the final's best player will be awarded Rs20,000.

The tournament will be staged across three venues, namely, Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura.



Here are Tuesday's fixtures:



Balochistan vs Sindh –LCCA Ground, Lahore

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab –Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa –Country Club Ground, Muridke

