Rs2m up for grabs as National U19 tournament set to kick off Tuesday

Monday Oct 12, 2020
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a prize pool of more than Rs2 million for the National U19 One-Day Tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the winning team will be awarded Rs1 million while the runners-up will bag Rs500,000.
Every man-of-the-match will receive Rs 10,000, while the best performers of the tournament – best player, best batsman, best bowler and best wicketkeeper – will receive Rs50,000 each the final's best player will be awarded Rs20,000.
The tournament will be staged across three venues, namely, Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura.
Here are Tuesday's fixtures:
Balochistan vs Sindh –LCCA Ground, Lahore
Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab –Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa –Country Club Ground, Muridke