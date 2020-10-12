Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (L) extends support for India's MS Dhoni (R). Photo: AFP

Former skipper Shahid Afridi threw his weight behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after the latter’s family was threatened by angry fans after CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in their sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Following the loss, some sick minds hurled rape threats at the CSKA skipper’s five-year-old daughter Ziva, which caused an outrage on social media.

READ: Ashwin resists Mankading temptation, issues warning instead

Afridi, too, in a tweet from Pak Passion editor Saj Sadiq, called for the threats to stop, demanding fans to respect Dhoni's stature and accomplishments for Indian cricket.

Meanwhile, in a report by Hindustan Times, a 16-year-old on Sunday was taken into custody for interrogation regarding the threats made against Dhoni's daughter. A confession was reportedly secured.

“We have confirmed that the boy is the same who had posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police as the FIR was lodged in that city,” the SP of Kutch police said.



READ: Bookies reach unnamed player even in bubble

Shahid Afridi comes to MS Dhoni's support over rape threat incident