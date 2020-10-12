Pak vs Zim: Threat of smog looms over Lahore, T20I series

Smog has become a regular feature in Lahore during winter. Photo: AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has admitted that the worsening smog situation in Lahore is a cause of concern ahead of the Zimbabwe series and could necessitate more changes to the schedule, Daily Express reported on Monday.

Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at times becomes the worst in the world, and especially during the winters, when thick blankets of black smog becomes a frequent sight, leading to breathing difficulties.

Early signs are that the problem will return this winter season as well, which could be a problem for the PCB as it is set to host the Zimbabwe national team, who are to play three T20Is at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium next month as per the tour’s revised schedule.

PCB’s Director International Cricket Zakir Khan has hinted that the Board will remain flexible if Lahore’s AQI deteriorates to hazardous levels.

“We will stay in touch with the Met Department regarding the smog situation in Lahore in November,” he is quoted as saying by the Urdu daily. “If a need is felt for any change, we will consider it.”

“However, there is nothing uncertain about the ODI matches in Rawalpindi,” he added.

