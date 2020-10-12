'Only hard work and runs can save Sarfaraz Ahmed'

Wicketkeeping legends Moin Khan and Rashid Latif have both admitted that Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will have to significantly up his production in the upcoming matches of the National T20 Cup in order to compete with Mohammad Rizwan for a place in the national team, Jang reported on Monday.



Moin and Latif, both Karachi-based have both been staunch supporters of Sarfaraz over the years but the 33-year-old's form with the bat in the ongoing National T20 Cup has finally forced them to say that Sarfaraz is in a rut and needs to work exceptionally hard to out himself in contention for the Zimbabwe series.



"He (Sarfaraz) will have to work really hard and score some runs in order to come back in one of the three formats," Latif is quoted as telling a foreign publication.

The former national team captain said that Rizwan has cemented his position in the two longer formats, adding that Sarfaraz still has a chance in T20s, describing his comeback bid as "tough but not impossible".

Moin sided with his 90s glove rival, saying that Sarfaraz has no choice but to put up exceptional performances.

He advised the Sindh skipper to promote himself up the order, reminding him that he did open the innings earlier in his career.

Latif and Moin's wake-up call for Sarfaraz came on the same day he seemed to find some kind of a batting form for Sindh, scoring a 28-ball 44, his highest score of the tournament, in a successful run chase against Balochistan.

