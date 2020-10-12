Haider Ali. Photo: Twitter

Northern decision to rest top-notch batsman Haider Ali for three consecutive matches of the National T20 Cup has taken many by surprise, The News reported on Monday.

Widely thought of as the best emerging T20 batsman in the country, it was believed that Haider would be an indispensable figure in the defending champions' batting unit.

However, his omission from Northern's playing XI in all of Northern's Rawalpindi leg has even surprised Wasim Akram, who opined during a TV program that the team’s management should always play their best XI instead of applying a chop-and-change policy.

READ: Want to represent Pakistan across all formats, says Haider Ali

“Even if Northern have bench strength, there is no wisdom in sidelining the best players. The best XI should have been in action because a sound team is your strength,” Akram said.

READ: 'Mature' Haider Ali needs a dedicated spot in playing XI says Zaheer Abbas



When an official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was approached as to why Haider was not playing, he said that the youngster was being rested.

“Haider has no injury problems but he has been rested,” Northern’s manager said.

National T20 Cup: Haider Ali's mysterious absence baffles Wasim Akram