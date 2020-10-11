Pak vs Zim: PCB releases revised itinerary, schedule featuring Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced a revised itinerary and schedule for the upcoming Zimbabwe series, taking Multan out and adding Lahore to the equation.

The PCB cited “logistical and operational challenges” for the switch, which came after Multan’s local authorities demanded Rs200 million as administrative expenses to host the matches.

As per the new schedule, the three-match ODI series, which were to be held in Multan, will now be played in Rawalpindi between October 30 and November 3.

Meanwhile, the T20I series, which was to be staged in Rawalpindi, has now been moved to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. That series will be played between November 7 and 10.

The complete, revised schedule of Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan is listed below:

20 Oct – Zimbabwe arrival in Islamabad



21-27 Oct – Isolation period & practice

28-29 Oct – Practice at Pindi Cricket Stadium

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

3 Nov – 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Nov – Travel to Lahore

5-6 Nov – Practice at Gaddafi Stadium

7 Nov – 1st T20I Gaddafi Stadium

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

12 Nov – Zimbabwe departure for Harare

