Photo: PCB

Sindh have been fined Rs25,000 for a slow over-rate in Friday’s defeat to Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup.



The side was two overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances.

“They were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences," a press release of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Ghaffar Kazmi and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Saqib Khan.

Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad.

National T20 Cup: Sindh handed fine for slow over-rate