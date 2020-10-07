Ronaldo, other Juventus players could face charges for breaching isolation

Paulo Dybala (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) have been reported to prosecutors for breaking isolation. Photo: AFP

Local health authorities in Turin on Wednesday said that Cristiano Ronaldo and other top Juventus stars could face legal action as they rejoined with their national teams despite coronavirus rules that prevent sportsmen to participate unless they give two negative results.

As well as the Portuguese star, several South Americans including Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Danilo and Rodrigo Bentancur also left the Juventus team hotel without awaiting test results this week, according to Italian media reports.

"The club itself told us that some players had left the place of isolation and therefore we will notify the competent authority, that is the prosecutor, of what happened," said Roberto Testi, a director of the health authority in the Piedmont region, quoted by the Ansa news agency.

The entire Juventus team and staff were isolating from Saturday, a procedure that does not prevent them from training or playing, but prohibits contact with the outside.

Both virus case at the club were among the team´s non-playing staff.

Several other internationals called up to their national sides will be able to leave as soon as they get the all clear, including France´s Adrien Rabiot, Italians Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Wales´ Aaron Ramsey and Poland´s Wojciech Szczesny.

