South Africa blind cricket team to tour Pakistan in February

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Wednesday said that Blind Cricket South Africa (SA) has agreed to send their team to Pakistan, early next year to play four T20s and two ODI matches.

"We’ve received an email from Blind Cricket SA today. They’ve agreed to tour from February 22 to March 4 for the T20 and ODI series. However, they’ve said that their visit will be subject to no objection certificate (NOC) from Cricket South Africa (CSA), for which they’ve already applied," Chairman of PBCC Syed Sultan Shah said.

According to Shah, Pakistan will begin its preparations once Blind Cricket SA gets NOC from CSA.

"The two ODIs will take place in Islamabad, whereas two T20 matches will be held in Lahore and two will be played in Faisalabad. The dates and timings of the fixtures will be announced once we’ll receive final confirmation from Blind Cricket SA. As soon as they are given a go ahead signal from CSA, we’ll start our preparations for the event."

Shah said that the long Covid-19 break also halted activities of national blind players but the council had given them a workout plan.

"We have a bunch of 40 players, but only 17 of them were given central contracts as they followed the workout plan in letter and spirit during the lockdown.

"Only these 17 players will be part of our outfit for the series against South Africa," he said.





















































































