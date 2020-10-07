Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri becomes third player to contract Covid-19

Sadio Mane (L) and Xherdan Shaqiri (R) won the Premier League with Liverpool last season. Photo: AFP

Switzerland's football federation on Tuesday revealed that it's forward Xherdan Shaqiri has contracted Covid-19 in turn joining the growing list of Liverpool's infected players which includes team-mates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane.

Shaqiri had joined up with the national set-up at the start of the week hoping to make his first appearance for his country since June 2019, but will now be quarantined.

He will miss Wednesday's friendly with Croatia as well as the Nations League fixtures in Spain on Saturday and in Germany on October 13.

On Friday, Premier League champions Liverpool announced Senegal forward Mane had tested positive for Covid-19 four days after the club said new signing Thiago had the virus.

Mane and Thiago missed Sunday's 7-2 humiliation at Aston Villa due to the virus while Shaqiri did not play either.

