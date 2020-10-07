Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hand Central Punjab 29-run defeat

Fakhar Zaman in action for KPK.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday defeated Central Punjab by a margin of 29-runs in the National T20 Cup at Multan Stadium.

Punjab's chase of 178 runs went in vain as the side were all out for 149 in 19.2 overs. The side's opener Kamral Akmal scored 47 off 37 balls with four fours and six while Abdullah Shafique scored 43 in 37 balls.

Asif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Junaid Khan and Wahab Riaz got two wickets each.

Earlier, opener Fakhar Zaman guided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 178/7 in 20 overs. He scored 66 off 42 balls, powered by two fours and five sixes.

Zaman and captain Mohammad Rizwan (23) provided a good start after winning the toss. Mohammad Hafeez made 17 in 14 balls. Shoaib Malik remained not out on 27.

Medium-pacer Ahmed Bashir dismissed three KP batters for 32 runs. Zafar Gohar, Qasim Akram, Ehsan Adil, and Usman Qadir took a wicket each.

