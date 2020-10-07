Lahore, Karachi likely to host South Africa series

Photo: AFP

The series against South Africa, which is scheduled in January 2021, will most likely be staged in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium.

A official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told The News that talks between the boards have entered the final phase.

The PCB has also offered Proteas to play matches in Rawalpindi. The series will comprise two ICC Test Championship matches and three T20Is.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) will send a security delegation to Pakistan, during the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, to review the bio-secure bubble and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) placed by the PCB. The venues will be finalised on the recommendation of the delegation.

The two teams were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in October 2020 in South Africa but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series was postponed. The series is likely to take place in March after the next season of the PSL.

It must be noted that South Africa last visited Pakistan in 2007 when they played five ODIs and two Tests.

