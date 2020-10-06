Mumbai Indians could dethrone Delhi Capitals at the top of the Indian Premier League 2020 by tonight , provided that they beat Rajasthan Royals.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 could see new league leaders tonight when second-placed Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals (5th) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai have won three of their five matches, including the last two – both pretty comfortable victories.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are on a two-match losing streak and have looked pretty miserable in both those defeats.

The sole glimmer of hope for the Royals is that they seem to raise their game against the four-time champions – a fact signified by their victories in each of their last four encounters.

The Royals would need more from their top-order, including one-down batsman Sanju Samson whose form has dipped in Dubai as compared to Sharjah.

Mumbai are stacked and have in-form options in pretty much every department.

Prediction: Ben Stokes’ arrival will boost Rajasthan Royals but for the time being he is still in quarantine. Until he’s out, it’s difficult to see how Steven Smith’s men beat a Mumbai Indian side that has the league leadership in is sights.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, match preview, prediction