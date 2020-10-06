Fakhar Zaman in action for KPK.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could climb up to second place in the National T20 Cup points table when they take on second-to-bottom Central Punjab at the Multan Cricket Stadium at 3pm PST today.

CP, one of the two Punjab-based laggard sides, have won just once in four attempts and their bid to get their second win will not be any easier against a KP side stacked with international fast bowling talent.

Their star batsman and captain Babar Azam is back in the country following his stint with Somerset but won’t take part in the Multan leg of the National T20 Cup, leaving them vulnerable against a KP attack that has the young Shaheen Afridi in top form.

KPK have won the toss and opted to bat first.

KPK vs CP live stream: Watch National T20 Cup match