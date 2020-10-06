Pak vs Zim: Misbah says ODI, T20I squads to be named on Oct 19

Pak vs Zim: The Africans are expected to visit Pakistan later this month. Photo: AFP

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that Pakistan’s limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe will be named on October 19, once the National T20 Cup has concluded.

“We will announce the squads for the Zimbabwe series after the National T20 Cup,” Misbah, also the chief selector, told the media upon his arrival at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, where he is to assess the National T20 Cup’s Second XI matches.

“It will be a 22 or 23-member squad.”

Misbah reiterated that the ongoing National T20 Cup could double as auditions for the upcoming Zimbabwe home series and the tour of New Zealand.

“We want to monitor the performances of players in both the First and Second XI tournaments of the National T20 Cup,” he said.

“Those who perform well could be given a chance against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.”

At the same time, Misbah said that it hasn’t been decided if Pakistan will go at full strength against Zimbabwe or experiment with newer, younger options.

“We are still mulling whether or not the seniors should be rested against Zimbabwe,” he said.

