Vitality Blast champ Imad Wasim set to rejoin Northern for National T20 Cup

Imad Wasim was a part of Notthinghamshire Outlaws' T20 Blast-winning side. Photo: Notthinghamshire

League leaders Northern's bid to defend their National T20 Cup title is set to receive a major boost as their captain Imad Wasim is expected to join them on October 8 after helping his county side Notthinghamshire Outlaws lift the 2020 T20 Blast trophy in England.

Nottinghamshire beat Surrey by six wickets in the final late Sunday evening following a complete washout on Saturday.

Though Wasim did not play a big role in team’s win in the final, he struck two runs required on the last ball in the quarter-final against Leicestershire, enabling his team to make it to the semi-final.



In the semis, Outlaws defeated Lancashire by five wickets. “Imad will be back on October 6 and join Northern on October 8 - a day ahead of the National T20 Cup’s second leg at the Pindi Stadium.

Babar Azam, fresh from his own T20 Blast campaign with Somerset, will also be seen leading Central Punjab in the second leg,” a PCB official said when contacted.

