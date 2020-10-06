Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away at age 29 in tragic accident

Opening batsman Najeeb Tarakai. Photo: Afghanistan Cricket Board

Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai has passed away at age 29 after sustaining fatal injuries in a road accident, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday.

"ACB and Afghanistan cricket loving nation mourns the heart-breaking loss of its aggressive opening batsman and a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident, leaving us all shocked," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Twitter.

Tarakai represented Afghanistan in one T20I and 12 ODIs. His average in first-class cricket was 47.20 which includes six centuries and a career-high 200.

His last professional cricket match was on September 8 last month in Shpageeza Cricket League. While representing Mis Ainak Knights against Kabul Eagles, he had made 32 runs off 22 balls.

