Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away at age 29 in tragic accident

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020
Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai has passed away at age 29 after sustaining fatal injuries in a road accident, the country's cricket board announced on Tuesday.
"ACB and Afghanistan cricket loving nation mourns the heart-breaking loss of its aggressive opening batsman and a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident, leaving us all shocked," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Twitter.
Tarakai represented Afghanistan in one T20I and 12 ODIs. His average in first-class cricket was 47.20 which includes six centuries and a career-high 200.
His last professional cricket match was on September 8 last month in Shpageeza Cricket League. While representing Mis Ainak Knights against Kabul Eagles, he had made 32 runs off 22 balls.