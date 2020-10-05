Chelsea's Tammy Abraham apologises for partying, breaching Covid-19 rules

England's Jadon Sancho (left) and Tammy Abraham. Photo: AFP

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has apologised after a video of him surfaced in which he was seen attending a party with England teammates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho and in turn breaching national coronavirus rules.

The Sun newspaper published the video, which appears to show the three players at a gathering in London with more than six people present on Saturday.

It comes a month after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for breaching Covd-19 protocols while with Gareth Southgate´s England squad in Iceland.

The Sun reports that the FA has seen footage of the party and quotes a spokesman as saying: "There will be no change to the England team at this stage."

The England squad is due to assemble this week ahead of a friendly against Wales on Thursday and Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark.

Chelsea pair Abraham and Chilwell and Borussia Dortmund´s Sancho are all in the 30-man group.

It was reported the party was organised as a surprise gathering for Abraham´s 23rd birthday.

The forward has apologised, telling the newspaper: "I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering.

"Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

"All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again."

