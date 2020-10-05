Mid-table sides Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face each other in the 11th match of the ongoing National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium.



KP have won two of their three matches and sit third in the table whereas Sindh have won just once in three attempts. They are fourth.

KP are on a two-match winning streak after opening the tournament with a defeat to undefeated Northern.

Sindh, meanwhile, have a defeat on either side of their sole victory, which came against Central Punjab.

KP have won the toss and chosen to field first.

The match could be watched live in the stream provided by the Pakistan Cricket Board below:









KPK vs Sindh: Watch live stream of National T20 Cup match